Will Bulgaria have a New Border Checkpoint with North Macedonia?

Minister for Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova announced during parliamentary scrutiny that opportunities were being sought for the implementation of the project and for the opening of the Klepalo border checkpoint with the Republic of North Macedonia.

The possibilities for financing strategic projects under the territorial cooperation programs during the new programming period are being explored, including potential border points.

The minister said that the negotiations were in the initial stage, with discussions with the national partner body of the Republic of Northern Macedonia.

Avramova also announced that the new minister of the line ministry of the Republic of Northern Macedonia has recently expressed support for the two countries to work on projects of strategic importance for both countries, and in particular for this border point.