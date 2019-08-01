Brazil Begins Negotiations on a Trade Agreement with the US

Brazil has officially opened talks on a trade deal with the US, said Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, quoted by Reuters.

Guedes said the negotiations are compatible with the recent trade agreement reached with the European Union.

He said after meeting in the Brazilian capital with US Secretary of Commerce Wilber Ross that the US is keen to make a deal and be able to sell more goods to Brazil, including ethanol.

Brazil worries that a free trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur South American trade bloc (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela, ed.) Could create difficulties for a similar deal between the US and the United States, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said after meeting with Ross, DPA said.

Ross warned earlier that the US and EU have different standards in some economic sectors.



US President Donald Trump has officially declared Brazil the largest US ally outside NATO.

"In accordance with the powers conferred on me as President of the Constitution and laws of the United States of America ... I hereby declare the Federal Republic of Brazil the largest non-NATO ally of the United States ...," the statement said. the American president.

In May this year, Trump informed Congress of his intention to make a decision that would enhance defense co-operation between the two countries.