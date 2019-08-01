Today most of Bulgaria is Set for Rain, Temperatures between 29C and 34C
This morning will start with rain for northeast areas, and later in the day also in many areas across the country, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. Heavier rain expected in eastern Bulgaria. Thunderstorms are also possible. There will be light to moderate northwest wind; in east Bulgaria, it will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures in most areas between 29C and 34C, in Sofia around 30C. Atmospheric pressure will be slightly lower than the average for the month, it will stay almost unchanged during the day.
