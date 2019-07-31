Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service Carries out Two Rescue Operations over Past 24 Hours

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 31, 2019, Wednesday // 17:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service Carries out Two Rescue Operations over Past 24 Hours

Over the past 24 hours, two distress calls have been received at the Mountain Rescue Service, rescuers told Focus News Agency. Yesterday, an operation took place near the Malyovitsa hut. The rescue team helped a person with a broken leg. Another accident involved a bad fall of a paraglider near Sopot. The person had multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria