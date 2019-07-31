Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service Carries out Two Rescue Operations over Past 24 Hours
Over the past 24 hours, two distress calls have been received at the Mountain Rescue Service, rescuers told Focus News Agency. Yesterday, an operation took place near the Malyovitsa hut. The rescue team helped a person with a broken leg. Another accident involved a bad fall of a paraglider near Sopot. The person had multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital.
