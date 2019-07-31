Head of Bulgaria’s Anti-corruption Commission Resigns

The head of Bulgaria’s anti-corruption commission, Plamen Georgiev, resigned. This was announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Tsveta Karayancheva, on July 31. For the time being, there is no information about the motives.

Georgiev on April 4 took leave following the start of a check ordered by the chief prosecutor into property acquisitions by top officials, including him.

Bulgaria’s Parliament on July 31 voted to accept the resignation of Plamen Georgiev as head of the anti-corruption commission. 120 voted in favor, three voted against and three abstained.

Plamen Georgiev took a long leave in April this year after prosecutors and the National Revenue Agency (NRA) launched an investigation against him. The reason for this was a terrace to his apartment with an area of 186 square meters, which Georgiev did not declare in the declaration of assets, although it was in the notary deed for the property. This happened at the time of the so-called "Apartmentgate" scandal about allegations for purchase of properties at below-market prices, which led to a number of resignations from the public office of senior public figures.

"Everything I've done is legal. I didn't buy cheap. I did not buy from related parties. I have not changed tax assessments. The commission did not check me, "Georgiev was adamant today.

He assured that his withdrawal from office was a moral act and the decision was entirely personal.