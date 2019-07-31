The NRA Director Won't Resign

The director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA) Galya Dimitrova will not resign due to the leakage of data from the information arrays of the revenue administration, which affected more than 5 million Bulgarian citizens.

"Minister Goranov wants decisions from me, not resignation," Dimitrova said at a briefing.

In the heat of the debate, the NRA director was on holiday. Today she apologised to all Bulgarian citizens affected by the data leak and stressed that the attack was aimed at the revenue agency.

"Internal isolation systems are considered 100% secure. This is a worldwide fact; it is superfluous to mention hacking attacks that have succeeded in breaking through Facebook, the FBI, the US bank. This is not reassuring us, this is the reality. Our mission is to be maximally open and accessible to our customers, "Dimitrova explained.

She announced that she had requested and received the resignation of the Head of Information Systems and the Head of the Information Security Unit.

Currently, the National Revenue Agency's services are functioning normally, although all of our IT professionals are committed to fixing the problems created, it became clear from the words of the director of the institution.

