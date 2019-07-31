Interior Minister Mladen Marinov: There Is a 25% Increase in the Traffic to Greece

Politics | July 31, 2019, Wednesday // 15:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Interior Minister Mladen Marinov: There Is a 25% Increase in the Traffic to Greece www.pixabay.com

"The traffic to Greece increased by 25%, '' Interior Minister Mladen Marinov said during parliamentary scrutiny, BTA reports. In 65% of the cases, there are children under the age of 18 who are subject to a special check-up. The traffic is most intensive during the weekends at Kulata and Makaza border checkpoints.

In order to deal with queues, Border Police launched checks on the buses via mobile devices. The car traffic was also split in two sections - traveling EU citizens and travellers from third countries.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: traffic, greece, Mladen Marinov, Interior Minister
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria