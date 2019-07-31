Bulgarian Cabinet Allocated BGN 90 million For the Toll System
The money will finance the activities of the specialized unit "National Toll Management", writes NOVA TV.
The government has allocated an additional BGN 89 998 200 under the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for 2019 to finance the activities of a specialized unit of National Toll Management, BGNES reported.
The money will aim to ensure effective management of the mixed billing system for different categories of road vehicles on a time and distance basis, as well as activities for the practical implementation, operation and control of the toll collection system.
