President Radev Convenes a Meeting on African Swine Fever

President Rumen Radev will discuss today with representatives of the institutions involved in managing the crisis with the spread of African swine fever, the risks, financial and social consequences, as well as the expected results of the measures taken, the Head of State's Secretariat announced.

The meeting will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Minister of Agriculture Desislava Taneva, Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov and Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Damyan Iliev.

Representatives of the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defense and the State Agency for National Security were also invited.

The Bulgarian Hunting and Fisheries Union and the National Association of Municipalities will also attend the meeting, the statement said.