President Radev Convenes a Meeting on African Swine Fever
President Rumen Radev will discuss today with representatives of the institutions involved in managing the crisis with the spread of African swine fever, the risks, financial and social consequences, as well as the expected results of the measures taken, the Head of State's Secretariat announced.
The meeting will be attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Minister of Agriculture Desislava Taneva, Minister of Environment and Water Neno Dimov and Executive Director of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Damyan Iliev.
Representatives of the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defense and the State Agency for National Security were also invited.
The Bulgarian Hunting and Fisheries Union and the National Association of Municipalities will also attend the meeting, the statement said.
- » Bulgarian Cabinet Allocated BGN 90 million For the Toll System
- » Burgas Buys 56 New Public Transport Electric Buses
- » Ombudsman Maya Manolova Submits the Personal Bankruptcy Law to the National Assembly
- » Results For the African Swine Fever in Plovdiv are Expected
- » Prices of Bulgarian Meat Products Rose by Almost 15%
- » Sales of Monthly Vignettes for Trucks have been Restored