Burgas Buys 56 New Public Transport Electric Buses

The local parliament unanimously supported the Mayor Dimitar Nikolov's project proposal for the Operational Program "Environment", which aims even higher level of urban transport modernization, including the purchase of the latest generation of electric buses. The calculation of the Municipality of Burgas is to request a reasoned 56 pcs.

The use of such vehicles will help to improve the cleanliness of the city's ambient air.

Burgas is serviced by 67 Solaris buses - in operation since 2013, they have already traveled over 550 000 kilometers; 10 "Tedom" buses - in operation since 2008; 22 trolleybuses - in operation from 2014-15; as well as minibuses. It is envisaged that part of these buses will serve the interurban routes within the municipality and the oldest ones will be gradually "retired".

The provision of the new 56 buses will increase the frequency of bus stops within the city, which means less waiting and more comfort for passengers.