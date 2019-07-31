Human Trafficking Victims Are between 400-550 a Year, the Age Dropped Down to 14-15

Bulgaria: Human Trafficking Victims Are between 400-550 a Year, the Age Dropped Down to 14-15 www.pixabay.com

The age of human trafficking victims has dropped down to 14-15. Victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation are mostly women aged 18 to 35, people trafficked for labour exploitation are of various ages, many of them over 55.
 
The number of human trafficking victims in Bulgaria is 400-550 a year, Antoaneta Vassileva, member for Bulgaria of the monitoring group of experts from the Council of Europe Convention on action against trafficking in human beings announced in Varna.
 
Traffickers usually use the internet, posting fake ads or contacting victims via e-mail or social media, BNR reported.
