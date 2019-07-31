Sofia Municipality: Electric Scooters Will only Be Able to Be Rented if Registered and with a Speed Limit

Electric scooters will only be able to be rented if registered and with a speed limit. Experts from the State Agency for Road Traffic Safety held the first of a series of meetings announced with local authorities about the forthcoming amendments to the Road Traffic Act to regulate the use of such vehicles.

During the conversation with representatives of Sofia Municipality and Green Sofia, it became clear that several companies have already expressed their desire to enter our market with a service for providing electric scooters for shared travel (hourly rental).

That is why the Sofia Municipality is considering additional registration requirements to ensure traceability and safety of their traffic. Such a requirement is not planned for private users. Sofia Municipality also consider the creation of a legal possibility for municipalities to determine the maximum number of vehicles that can be registered in their rental territory, as well as parking places, in order for the interference with the pedestrians and the road traffic to be avoided.

Starting next month, 157 new places for free parking of bicycles, mopeds and scooters will be set up in the central parts of Sofia. The measure is in support of the growing interest of citizens in alternatives to car travel in the city, it became clear during the meeting. The new two-wheeler parking spaces are in the blue and green zones. In addition, around 70 spaces on pedestrian spaces and on the periphery of parks as buffer zones will be established later. This type of parking areas are planned to be extended even further - to the residential areas.

The representatives of the State Agency for Road Traffic Safety emphasised that one of the most important aspects of the prepared change is the regulation of mandatory protective equipment when using electric scooters, which must also be considered when offering them for shared travel. The maximum speed of this type of vehicles to be regulated at the national level was also discussed. Once identified, rental companies will be required to limit their speed. For private users - the restriction should be made by dealers who import and sell such vehicles.

During the meeting it was repeatedly emphasised that the efforts of the institutions are aimed at promoting ecological forms of urban mobility, and the purpose of the prepared changes is to regulate basic safety measures in their use, not to limit them.