BILLA Bulgaria Is One of the Best Companies in Europe According to the Ones to Watch Ranking

BILLA Bulgaria ranks among the best companies in Europe in the prestigious Ones to Watch list for high business results. The ranking is part of the European Business Awards competition. The retail chain has been selected for its outstanding achievements in one of the 18 categories of European Business Awards, as well as for its activities that meet the values ​​of the program, namely innovation, success and ethics. The companies recognised by Ones to Watch are among the most inspiring, successful and dynamic in Europe. The full list of all Ones to Watch participants can be found at www.businessawardseurope.com.

In the European Business Awards, BILLA Bulgaria was included in the category "Social Responsibility and Environmental Protection". The retail chain has repeatedly distinguished itself by its long-term and sustainable socially responsible policy that focuses on products, employees, the environment and society in general. BILLA Bulgaria implements a number of important projects through which it supports various initiatives, helps people in need and contributes to building a better society. Due to its socially responsible policy, the company has been recognised as a National Winner in the European Business Awards 2018 Social Responsibility and Environmental Protection category.

“We are proud to be part of the group of the best companies in Europe. The “Ones to Watch” award is another recognition of the dedication, motivation, daily effort and diligence that we at BILLA Bulgaria work with. We put a lot of love into each of our socially responsible initiatives and we are glad that they are the ones that bring us such success. For us, it has always been and will be a priority to invest in society and to protect the environment, ”commented Norbert Missbrandt, Manager of BILLA Bulgaria.

The company competes in the category "Social Responsibility and Environmental Protection" of the European Business Awards and has the chance to be declared a "National Winner" for Bulgaria. If it receives this distinction, BILLA will enter the grand finale of the competition this December, where the 18 European winners will be officially announced.