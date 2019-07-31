Donald Trump and Boris Johnson Discussed Brexit over the Phone

The White House released a statement late last night stating that on July 26, US President Donald Trump had been talking to the newly elected British prime minister, Boris Johnson. The two sides agreed to strengthen bilateral economic relations after Brexit.

According to White House reports, this is the first official conversation between the two since Johnson took over the new post.

The statement said that the leaders of both countries discussed strengthening the special relations between the US and the UK. The two agreed to "sharply deepen and expand bilateral economic relations" following Britain's exit from the European Union.

On July 24, 55-year-old Johnson officially assumed the post of prime minister of Great Britain. As the leader of the Brexit support group, he has repeatedly stressed that the country must exit the EU, even without an agreement.