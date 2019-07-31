By the End of 2020, Bulgaria Will Have a Maritime Spatial Plan

By the end of 2020, a maritime spatial plan covering Bulgarian territorial waters in the Black Sea should be ready. This was stated by the regional deputy minister Denitsa Nikolova, quoted by the press center of the department. The plan is the first step and fundamental document for the implementation of the country's maritime policy.

The development of the plan was entrusted to the National Center for Territorial Development EAD. After its adoption, Bulgaria has a deadline to submit it to the European Commission by 31 March 2021 in accordance with the current European regulations and the current European and national legislation.

“The maritime spatial plan will allow us to make the most of the resources available to the Black Sea, "Nikolova emphasized.

She added that the strategic approach of the plan was to influence the maritime territory, linking it to the terrestrial territory and the overall development of the country.

The Executive Director of the National Center for Territorial Development EAD Veselina Troeva, for her part, said that the plan will operate from 2021 to 2035. It will cover inland seas, territorial seas and the adjacent zone, shelf, exclusive economic zone and coastal seas.

The thematic scope covers all activities which are carried out, mobility, use of resources in the water area - shipping, ports and fishing zones, cultural heritage and underwater territory, linear technical infrastructure sites, protected areas, tourism sites, water sports and marinas. , multifunctional zones and Natura 2000 protected areas, military ports and landfills, etc.