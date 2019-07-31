BLACK SEA EXPEDITION: Scientists Will Explore the Secrets of Bulgarian Coast





Bulgarian scientists again embark on an expedition to the Black Sea. The ''Academica'' ship will take the scientists on the expedition along the Bulgarian coast. It starts on Saturday and will last for 15 days and its focus is ecology.

"The research will be multifaceted and will focus mainly on hydrobiology, hydrochemistry and hydrophysics. The main elements are the purity of the water and its waste. The scope of the expedition will not only be to the coast, but also to the shelf and the high seas. The research will be the basis for analysis and assessment of the state of the environment, "said the head of the Black Sea expedition Assoc. Prof. Kremena Stefanova.

,,Water cleanliness is a major problem, and if the indicators deteriorate, the study will show. At this point there is no one-way answer for this. There are characteristics that have improvements, in others - that there is no improvements at all'', added Prof. Stefanova. Contamination of the water surface and the bottom remains mainly of plastics.

However, compared to the 1980s, there has been an improvement in water purity. "The frequency of flowering, which was then very intense, has now decreased. From the nutrients coming from rivers, we can also say that there is a lower concentration. Fishing in the Black sea has also reduced the population. The changes that have occurred from human activity and from the natural climate signals have led to the emergence of new species in the marine environment of the Black Sea, ”adds Prof. Kremena Stefanova.