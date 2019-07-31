US Congratulates Bulgaria on Purchase of F-16

,,We look forward to work with Bulgaria on this project and to strengthen our long-term strategic partnership'', State Department reports.



The US congratulated the Bulgarian government on the decision to buy eight F-16 multifunctional fighter jets, ammunition and related equipment.

"We congratulate Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the Bulgarian government on their commitment to modernize the country's armed forces by acquiring these highly efficient, NATO-compatible aircraft," the State Department press release said.

"We look forward to work with Bulgaria on this project and to strengthen our long-term strategic partnership. We also appreciate the key role that the US Congress has played in supporting the use of foreign military funding for part of this acquisition and the coordinated efforts of the Government of the United States to achieve this success'', it was also written in the message.