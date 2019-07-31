Rumen Radev Met with the President of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus Demetris Syllouris

The friendship between the Bulgarian and Cypriot people is based on the spiritual and cultural ties that we have been developing for many years. This was stated by President Rumen Radev, who met today with the President of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus, Demetris Syllouris.

The two agreed that the Bulgarian community in Cyprus and the numerous Cypriot national students who had completed their higher education in Bulgaria are the living bridge between the two countries. The President said that the Republic of Cyprus is an important trade and economic partner of Bulgaria and added that trade between the two countries is growing.

Rumen Radev and Demetris Syllouris also discussed the fight against high-level corruption. In the president's words, it is "a global disease that extends beyond the national borders of every country and also requires international efforts." The Bulgarian president says more measures are needed to make cross-border financial transactions more transparent.

Demetris Syllouris noted the possibilities for deepening cooperation in the fields of tourism, agriculture, industry and artificial intelligence.