3 Tonnes of Cocaine Was Seized in Panama

Crime | July 31, 2019, Wednesday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 3 Tonnes of Cocaine Was Seized in Panama AM

Authorities in Panama seized about 3 tonnes of cocaine, BNT reported. For the past few days, law enforcement officials have  detained a second large shipment of drugs.

According to official information, 94 packets of powder substance were detained. There were no detainees, they were able to escape when the police invaded. Over the weekend alone, over 7 tonnes of cocaine were seized, with a market value over $ 70 million.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Panama, Cocaine, seized
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria