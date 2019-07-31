3 Tonnes of Cocaine Was Seized in Panama
Crime | July 31, 2019, Wednesday // 09:55| Views: | Comments: 0
AM
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Authorities in Panama seized about 3 tonnes of cocaine, BNT reported. For the past few days, law enforcement officials have detained a second large shipment of drugs.
According to official information, 94 packets of powder substance were detained. There were no detainees, they were able to escape when the police invaded. Over the weekend alone, over 7 tonnes of cocaine were seized, with a market value over $ 70 million.
- » Bulgarian Customs Officers Seized 800 Liters of Diesel
- » TAD Group Owner Ivan Todorov Was Arrested at the Airport
- » Bulgarian Authorities Disrupt Crime Group for Trafficking Migrants, Women Exploitation
- » At Least Three People Were Killed as Gunman Opened Fire at One of California's Biggest Food Festivals
- » Bulgarian Company Lost $ 28,000 due to a Breakthrough in its E-mail
- » Four People Will Be Accused of Tax Evasion after the Operations in Dobrich, Varna and Sofia