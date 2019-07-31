A Strong Earthquake Was Registered on the Island of Crete

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 31, 2019, Wednesday // 09:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Strong Earthquake Was Registered on the Island of Crete pixabay.com

The 5.3-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered on the Greek island of Crete at 7.40 am Bulgarian time, with a depth of 107 km below the ground.


Its epicenter is 333 km south of Athens and 35 km southwest of Heraklion.

So far, there is no information on victims and or injured people.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Crete, Earthquake, greece
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria