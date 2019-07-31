A Strong Earthquake Was Registered on the Island of Crete
Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 31, 2019, Wednesday // 09:41| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The 5.3-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered on the Greek island of Crete at 7.40 am Bulgarian time, with a depth of 107 km below the ground.
Its epicenter is 333 km south of Athens and 35 km southwest of Heraklion.
So far, there is no information on victims and or injured people.
- » 350 million Trees Were Planted For 1 Day in Ethiopia
- » BLACK SEA EXPEDITION: Scientists Will Explore the Secrets of Bulgarian Coast
- » Mostly Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 30C and 35C
- » The Average Person Living in Europe Loses 2 Years of Their Life Due to Air Pollution
- » Rain Showers Are Possible in Central Bulgaria, Highs Between 27C and 32C
- » Humanity Lives on an Eco-Credit