Sales of Monthly Vignettes for Trucks have been Restored

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 31, 2019, Wednesday // 07:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sales of Monthly Vignettes for Trucks have been Restored

Sales of monthly vignettes for heavy goods vehicles have been restored on July 30. So, until the introduction of the toll system, lorries will use the republican road network through vignette charges, reports BNT.

Another important news for motorists is that from 10 pm today until 5 am on July 31, traffic in the Vitinya tunnel on Hemus Motorway will be restricted because of regular maintenance activities of the lighting system in the facility. Traffic to the capital between 35 and 30 km on the motorway will be diverted to Sofia - Botevgrad road.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria