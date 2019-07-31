Sales of Monthly Vignettes for Trucks have been Restored

Sales of monthly vignettes for heavy goods vehicles have been restored on July 30. So, until the introduction of the toll system, lorries will use the republican road network through vignette charges, reports BNT.

Another important news for motorists is that from 10 pm today until 5 am on July 31, traffic in the Vitinya tunnel on Hemus Motorway will be restricted because of regular maintenance activities of the lighting system in the facility. Traffic to the capital between 35 and 30 km on the motorway will be diverted to Sofia - Botevgrad road.