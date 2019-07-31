Bulgarian Parliament Speaker and President of Cyprus’ House of Representatives Discuss Active Political Dialogue and Tourism Cooperation

The active political dialogue and the cooperation in the sphere of tourism were among the main topics discussed at the meeting between the President of the National Assembly, Tsveta Karayancheva, and the President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, Demetris Syllouris, said the press office of the National Assembly.

A Cypriot parliamentary delegation is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian Parliament Speaker.

The two presidents acknowledged that the relations between Bulgaria and Cyprus are excellent in all areas of bilateral interest, which is also a result of active political dialogue at the highest level. Tsveta Karayancheva recalled that Cyprus was among the first member states to ratify Bulgaria’s accession to the European Union and thanked for the support.

President Karayancheva mentioned the excellent relations in the field of education and culture and pointed out that the Bulgarian community in Cyprus and the Cypriot students in Bulgaria are a bridge between the two countries.

Demetris Syllouris said the traditionally excellent relations between Cyprus and Bulgaria must be put into practice and implemented for the benefit of the two peoples. Cyprus is grateful to Bulgaria for giving work and livelihood to thousands of Cypriot citizens who lost their homes after the Turkish invasion, he said. The employment opportunities that Cyprus provides today to Bulgarians are the least the country can offer in return, he added.