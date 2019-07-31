Mostly Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 30C and 35C

It will be mostly sunny today, with a heavy cloud in the afternoon but only isolated showers, mainly in the mountainous areas. Light to moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures between 30C and 35C, in Sofia about 30C. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain a little lower than the average for the month. 
The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with a moderate west wind, which will start blowing from the south-southeast in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures between 29C and 32C. The temperature of the seawater is 26-27C.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Krasimir Stoev told Focus News Agency.

