There is Doubt About the First Case of African Plague in Southern Bulgaria

The Regional Epizootic Commission in Plovdiv is currently holding an extraordinary meeting due to a possible case of African swine fever in Southern Bulgaria.

According to preliminary information, two wild pigs were infected, which were shot near the Zdravets hut in the Rhodopes on Sunday. Samples were sent to the Reference Laboratory in Sofia.

As for the 280 animal samples taken at the Yudelnik pig farm, none of them is positive. This means that the infection has not been able to enter the farm.

