A Roman Wall Was Found During the Renovation of 'Malko Tarnovo'' Street

A Roman wall was found during the renovation work started on the capital's street "Malko Tarnovo". The find was confirmed by Sofia Municipality.

The refurbishment of the route began on July 23 and will continue until September 15.

The renovation project is a partnership between the BLD construction company, Serafimov Architectural Studio and Sofia Municipality.

There is a lot of history on the 60-meter street "Malko Tarnovo". It shows traces of antiquity. ''Luna'' Bar, on the other hand, keeps the memory of the royal family. There are also Committee for State Security cells and traces of the burned Communist Party House.

This street is included in the tourist routes of the capital.

