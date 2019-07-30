Checks on Pig Holdings throughout the Country Are Being Halted

The State Agricultural Fund ceases to carry out on-the-spot physical checks on pig holdings throughout the country. The ban has been imposed by an Order of the fund’s Executive Director, Vasil Grudev. It is part of the state's crisis response measures to prevent and combat the spread of African swine fever (ASF).

When planning the on-site inspections, the State Food Safety Authority will monitor the information on the current epizootic situation on the official website of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) daily.

Prior to the on-site visit to applicants for financial assistance to the State Fund, the information published by the BFSA , both regarding the location of pig holdings and the restrictions on the movement of persons and vehicles will be observed.