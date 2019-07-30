According to a UN Report in 2018, 12,000 Children Were Killed or Injured in Armed Conflicts

World | July 30, 2019, Tuesday // 14:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: According to a UN Report in 2018, 12,000 Children Were Killed or Injured in Armed Conflicts

A record number of more than 12,000 children were killed or injured in armed conflict last year, the UN reports.

Most children have been killed in Afghanistan, Palestine, Syria and Yemen, according to a UN report cited by the BTA.

    The killings and injuries are among more than 24,000 serious crimes against children established by the UN, which also include the recruitment and use of youth for soldiers, sexual abuse, abductions and attacks against schools and hospitals, the report said.

    According to the organization's secretary general, Antonio Guterres, in the annual report to the Security Council on Children and Armed Conflict received by the AP, crimes committed by armed groups remain at a constant level, but there is a worrying increase in the number of crimes by governments and international forces.

    The UN blacklist for countries that have committed serious crimes remains unchanged, which has angered several human rights organizations.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN, children, report. killed, injured, war, armed conflicts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria