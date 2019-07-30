According to a UN Report in 2018, 12,000 Children Were Killed or Injured in Armed Conflicts

A record number of more than 12,000 children were killed or injured in armed conflict last year, the UN reports.



Most children have been killed in Afghanistan, Palestine, Syria and Yemen, according to a UN report cited by the BTA.



The killings and injuries are among more than 24,000 serious crimes against children established by the UN, which also include the recruitment and use of youth for soldiers, sexual abuse, abductions and attacks against schools and hospitals, the report said.



According to the organization's secretary general, Antonio Guterres, in the annual report to the Security Council on Children and Armed Conflict received by the AP, crimes committed by armed groups remain at a constant level, but there is a worrying increase in the number of crimes by governments and international forces.



The UN blacklist for countries that have committed serious crimes remains unchanged, which has angered several human rights organizations.