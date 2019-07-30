There Is Still no Final Decision Where the New Volkswagen Plant Will Be Located

Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil says there is still no final decision on the new Volkswagen plant, BGNES reported.

Weil, who is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Germany's largest automaker, has promised that the decision will be economical. "No matter what decision is made, it will be economical, not political," he told the DPA. According to him, the final choice will be made at one of the next meetings of the Supervisory Board, and the process may continue until the autumn.

Volkswagen decided to postpone its final decision on the new plant for mid-August. The final rights remained with two countries - Bulgaria and Turkey. According to the latest information in the German specialised press, the decision has not yet been taken, further studies in both countries are ahead, but Turkey has a slight advantage. The reason is that it is ready to provide serious financial assistance to realise Volkswagen's investment in its territory. The future plant is expected to cost around EUR 1.3 billion. Bulgaria's advantage is that it is an EU member state and is a politically stable and predictable country that cannot be said of Turkey by President Recep Erdogan. / BGNES and DPA

