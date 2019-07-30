Bulgaria Will Build a Scientific-Research Laboratory in Antarctica
This year, Bulgaria is starting to build a new modern scientific-research laboratory in Antarctica on the place of the existing Bulgarian polar base there. This was announced by Professor Hristo Pimpirev, Director of the National Center for Polar Studies, at the international meeting of the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs (COMNAP), held in Plovdiv. The event was attended by 175 delegates from 36 countries.
Bulgaria began its polar activity in Antarctica in 1967-1969 when a Bulgarian meteorologist participated in the XIII Soviet Antarctic expedition. The Bulgarian polar research base was established on Livingstone Island in 1988, BNR reported
- » Checks on Pig Holdings throughout the Country Are Being Halted
- » Deputy Mayor of Vidin Municipality: There is no Need to Declare a State of Emergency over the ASF Outbreak
- » Several Thousands Demand Geshev's Withdrawal and Selection of Boyko Atanasov as Attorney General
- » Domestic Pigs Pose a much Greater Risk than the Farm Pigs
- » The E-Vignettes for Trucks Are Available for Purchase again
- » The Average Person Living in Europe Loses 2 Years of Their Life Due to Air Pollution