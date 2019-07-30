Bulgaria Will Build a Scientific-Research Laboratory in Antarctica

This year, Bulgaria is starting to build a new modern scientific-research laboratory in Antarctica on the place of the existing Bulgarian polar base there. This was announced by Professor Hristo Pimpirev, Director of the National Center for Polar Studies, at the international meeting of the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs (COMNAP), held in Plovdiv. The event was attended by 175 delegates from 36 countries.

Bulgaria began its polar activity in Antarctica in 1967-1969 when a Bulgarian meteorologist participated in the XIII Soviet Antarctic expedition. The Bulgarian polar research base was established on Livingstone Island in 1988, BNR reported

