Several Thousands Demand Geshev's Withdrawal and Selection of Boyko Atanasov as Attorney General

Another protest against the nomination of Ivan Geshev, nominated by all 11 members of the Prosecutorial Board of the Supreme Judicial Council last Monday, gathered hundreds in front of the court building.

In their speeches at the beginning of the dissatisfaction, some of the organizers announced that the main purpose of their action was to withdraw Geshev's application and submit one from the BOEC - Boyko Atanasov, who was supported by more than 5,000 people in a petition. More signatures were collected during the protest. Another call was for the immediate resignation of the entire government.

The organizers said they plan to start weekly protests starting in September, with the goal of gathering at least 70,000 people shortly before the election of a prosecutor-general, due on October 24. The resignation of parliament could then be called for.

Today was the last day a prosecutor general could be nominated. However, Justice Minister Kirilov did not give his name as he was entitled. Thus, Ivan Geshev remained the only candidate for the successor of Sotir Tsatsarov.

Civic Organization The Justice for All Initiative is the main organizer of today's protest March for Justice. The procession of the disgruntled departed from the Court of Justice and stopped in front of the Council of Ministers.

The citizens' initiative had already sent an open letter to the prosecutorial board of the Supreme Judicial Council last week after Geshev's candidacy was announced. It seeks to withdraw his nomination and nominate another candidate for the post.

Today, the organization has asked parliament to change some of the legal rules when it comes to choosing a prosecutor and to start a new procedure.