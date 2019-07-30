At Least 18 Killed after a Pakistani Military Plane Crashed in a Residential Area
At least 18 people were killed in a small military plane crash. The plane belongs to the Pakistani Army's aviation unit, Nova TV reported. The incident occurred in a residential area in Rawalpindi on Tuesday morning during a routine training flight.
Five crew members including the pilots and 13 civilians were among the dead, rescue services said. The wounded were 12.
After the crash, a large fire broke out in the area of the shopping complex, affecting several houses.
The cause of the plane crash is still unclear.
According to BBC witnesses at the scene said the aircraft crashed into a family home in a residential area around 02:00 local time (07:00 GMT).
"I was awake when the plane flew over my room and it was already on fire in the air," said resident Ghulam Khan. "The sound was so scary, it was only a small plane. It then fell on a house where a family used to live."
Another witness, Yasir Baloch, said: "The tail of the plane was on fire and it took barely two to three seconds and it crashed four houses away from my house and burnt to ashes."
- » According to a UN Report in 2018, 12,000 Children Were Killed or Injured in Armed Conflicts
- » Personal Data of 106 Million People in the US and Canada Has Been Stolen
- » Higher Prices For TOL System in Serbia
- » Donald Trump Insulted the Congressman Elijah Cummings and is Congressional District
- » Strike Left Thousands of Passengers at the Airport in Barcelona
- » Romania Needs 1 Million Workers