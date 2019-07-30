2943 Employment Accidents Were Registered in Bulgaria for 2018, 84 of which Were Fatal

During the period 2018-2019 a total of 4305 employment accidents were registered in Bulgaria. This was stated by the social minister Biser Petkov, BGNES reported.

The arrangement by type and severity of the accidents shows that in total for 2018 accidents are 2943, for 2019 - 1362. The employment accidents which caused death are 84 for 2018, and 24 for 2019. The total number of accidents with temporary incapacity for work is 4090, of which 2794 are for 2018 and 1296 are for 2019. The consequences of 53 accidents are currently being specified, Petkov reports.

The traumatic amputation (removal of a limb by trauma) type of injury is also part of the accidents with irreversible damage. The total number of such accidents with such disabilities is 95 - 61 in 2018 and 34 in 2019, the minister said.