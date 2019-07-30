PM Borissov Insists on even more Active Economic Cooperation with Cyprus

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus, Demetris Syllouris. During their talks at the Council of Ministers, they both gave an excellent assessment of the Bulgarian-Cypriot relations, which are developing stable, in a spirit of friendship and cooperation since their establishment so far.

According to Prime Minister Borissov, the political dialogue between Bulgaria and Cyprus is extremely useful because it motivates active work in all areas of mutual interest. The Bulgarian Prime Minister expressed hope that the range of visits of line ministers between the two countries will be further expanded. Borissov emphasised the potential of the bilateral agreements signed in recent years in the fields of agriculture, tourism, energy, culture, education and science, shipping.

The Republic of Cyprus is an important trade and economic partner of Bulgaria, Prime Minister Borissov noted and said that there has been a steady growth in bilateral trade in recent years. According to him, opportunities to increase the trade, including through joint entry into third markets should be sought. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov also said that EU membership is also a very solid basis for the development of the partnership between Bulgaria and Cyprus.