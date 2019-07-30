More than 100 People Have been Tested for Hepatitis C on the 1st Day of the Campaign at Sofia City Hospital

Business | July 30, 2019, Tuesday // 10:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: More than 100 People Have been Tested for Hepatitis C on the 1st Day of the Campaign at Sofia City Hospital

More than 100 people have been tested for Hepatitis C on the first day of the campaign at Sofia City Hospital, BNT reported.

Blood tests are free and the goal is to detect the disease early in order to prevent complications and other life-threatening diagnoses.

The campaign is throughout the month of August. According to medics, the group of at-risk patients includes people over 40 who have had blood transfusion before 1992 or who have had dental treatment. Usually, patients have no complaints and no symptoms. 

 Patients come only when the disease has developed and have symptoms, said Dr. Gergana Taneva, a gastroenterologist at the hospital. With positive results, patients are referred for specialist consultation and treatment appointment.

About 70,000 Bulgarians suffer from the hepatitis C virus, many of them unaware that they are infected with the virus.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: hepatitis C, sofia, examinations, tests, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria