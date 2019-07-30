Personal Data of 106 Million People in the US and Canada Has Been Stolen

July 30, 2019, Tuesday
The personal data of 106 million people in the United States and Canada were stolen after a hacker attack by a US financial company.

The information was confirmed by its representatives, stating that the hacker had made the breakthrough, had already been arrested. Data indicate that the attack took place on July 19th.

Names, addresses, and phone numbers of people applying for different credit services have expired. The company said the hacker had failed to reach their credit card numbers. However, 140,000 social security numbers and about 80,000 related bank account numbers have been stolen.

In Canada, there are also leaks from insurance policies. The company said all those affected would be notified. The investigation  will continue.

