Bulgaria: Over 800,000 Road Violations Have Been Reported in the Past Six Months

Over 800,000 road violations have been reported since the beginning of the year, 373,000 of them are due to higher speed. This was announced in the BNT Morning Block by Commissioner Rosen Rapchev, head of the Road Police.

Commissioner Rapchev said that the analysis of the behavior of road drivers is not good. The number of road accidents reported is over 2,900, with 254 dead and 3,653 injured.

Compared to last year, heavy crashes were reduced by 170, injuries by 286, and casualties by seven less.

Commissioner Rosen Rapchev, Head of the Road Police: The main causes of accidents are the loss of control of the vehicle, improper maneuvers, as well as the heavy traffic during the summer months.

Georgi Todorov of the Road Safety Organization presented the campaign "Keep safe Your Family on the Road". Nine children have been killed since the beginning of the year, four of them pedestrians.

Commissioner Rosen Rapchev, Head of Road Police: It is the parents who have to take care of the children - whether they will be pedestrians, passengers or play on the roadway. 

