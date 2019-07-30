The Contract For the Purchase of F-16 Aircraft was Published in the State Gazette

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 30, 2019, Tuesday // 09:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Contract For the Purchase of F-16 Aircraft was Published in the State Gazette

The contract for the purchase of 8 new F-16 block 70 fighter jets with the United States was published in the State Gazette.


The Industrial Cooperation Treaty was also promulgated, as well as the budget update for the transaction.

Bulgaria has a deadline of 3-4-5 September to transfer the money under the contracts, or a total of BGN 2.2 billion. With them our country will buy 8 new aircraft for the needs of the Air Force.

The first four are expected to arrive in 2023 and the remaining four are due in 2024.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: State Gazette, F-16, United States, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria