The Contract For the Purchase of F-16 Aircraft was Published in the State Gazette
The contract for the purchase of 8 new F-16 block 70 fighter jets with the United States was published in the State Gazette.
The Industrial Cooperation Treaty was also promulgated, as well as the budget update for the transaction.
Bulgaria has a deadline of 3-4-5 September to transfer the money under the contracts, or a total of BGN 2.2 billion. With them our country will buy 8 new aircraft for the needs of the Air Force.
The first four are expected to arrive in 2023 and the remaining four are due in 2024.
