Bulgaria: Rain Showers Are Possible in Central Bulgaria, Highs Between 27C and 32C

Today there will be variable cloudiness, mostly considerable, with formation of cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds. Isolated rain showers are possible in central Bulgaria in the morning; in the afternoon, mainly in the mountainous areas of eastern and southern Bulgaria, thunder showers expected, heavy in some places.

The wind will remain from the north-northwest, light to moderate. The maximum temperatures will reach 27C to 32C. By the evening, clouds will decrease and showers will die away.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

