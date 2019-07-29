Dimitar Petrov is the New Head of the Specialised Prosecutor's Office

The Prosecutor's College of the Supreme Judicial Council elected Dimitar Petrov as the head of the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office. So far, Petrov was the deputy head of the Specialised Prosecutor’s office.

 

