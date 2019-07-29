Today Is the Deadline for Nominations for a New Chief Prosecutor in Bulgaria

The Supreme Judicial Council meets at a last meeting before the summer vacation. The deadline for nominations for a Chief Public Prosecutor also expires today. Following the unanimous nomination of Ivan Geshev, only the Minister of Justice can offer another candidate by law.

If Ivan Geshev remains the only candidate for the post, he must be heard before the SJC plenum on 24 October. The vote will be held immediately after that.

In order to be elected, he must receive the support of not less than 2/3 of the SJC members. If elected, the SJC will send a proposal to the President and he may sign or refuse to sign a decree appointing him.

If President Rumen Radev takes advantage of his authorities, he must state detailed reasons for the refusal.