At Least Three People Were Killed as Gunman Opened Fire at One of California's Biggest Food Festivals

At least three people were killed during Sunday shooting at one of California's Biggest Food Festivals, AFP reported. More than 15 people were injured.

Earlier the media reported about one dead and many injured. Shows broadcast on the NBC TV channel showed running people at the first shots at the country's biggest festival.

A witness told the media that she saw a white man at the age of 30, armed with a rifle “able to shoot three to four shots a second” who opened a fire indiscriminately.

"It was just rapid firing," she said. "I could see him shooting in just every direction. He wasn't aiming at anyone specifically. It was just left to right, right to left. He definitely was prepared for what he was doing."

Sky News reported that A six-year-old boy was among the killed after a gunman opened fire at a food festival in California.

Firearms attacks are a common occurrence in the United States, but despite the scale of the problem of domestic violence, efforts to legislate have long been at a federal level.