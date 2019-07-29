22-year-old Man Drowned on the Beach in Arkutino
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A young man drowned on the beach in Arkutino this morning about 6:15 am, police said.
The man is 22 years old from the village of Skutare, Plovdiv region. He worked as a waiter at a hotel near the beach. The police also reported that his body was taken to the autopsy hospital in Burgas.
During the incident, the beach was unguarded, as it was before the working hours of the rescuers of the strip.
- » Bulgarian Citizens Have Been Injured in a Car Accident in Turkey
- » Major Accident Left half Pernik without Water
- » Lufthansa Airbus Suffers Engine Out Above Bulgaria
- » A Gas-Powered Car Ignited in the "Vitinya" Tunnel, There Is an Injured
- » 10 Cars Burned Completely in a Paint Shop at a Big Auto Service in Varna
- » 16 Heavy Traffic Accidents Over the Past 24 Hours in Bulgaria