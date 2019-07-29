22-year-old Man Drowned on the Beach in Arkutino

A young man drowned on the beach in Arkutino this morning about 6:15 am, police said.

The man is 22 years old from the village of Skutare, Plovdiv region. He worked as a waiter at a hotel near the beach. The police also reported that his body was taken to the autopsy hospital in Burgas.

During the incident, the beach was unguarded, as it was before the working hours of the rescuers of the strip.