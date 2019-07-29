22-year-old Man Drowned on the Beach in Arkutino

Society » INCIDENTS | July 29, 2019, Monday // 13:47| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 22-year-old Man Drowned on the Beach in Arkutino

A young man drowned on the beach in Arkutino this morning about 6:15 am, police said.

The man is 22 years old from the village of Skutare, Plovdiv region. He worked as a waiter at a hotel near the beach. The police also reported that his body was taken to the autopsy hospital in Burgas.

During the incident, the beach was unguarded, as it was before the working hours of the rescuers of the strip.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria