Bulgarian Company Lost $ 28,000 due to a Breakthrough in its E-mail

$ 28,000 were lost by a Bulgarian company because of a break in its email. The hackers hit their business partners in China first. Then created identical to their bank account. Thus, the company translates money, but they went to the fraudsters.

In the middle of July lawyer Michaela Dimitrova received a call from partners of her represented company. The company is engaged in the online trade of cosmetic products, and some of the goods come from Asia.

"The Chinese producer sent an email to the Bulgarian trader and reported that the Chinese counterparty's accounts were blocked and instructions were given to pay a 30% deposit to another company account owned by a Chinese manufacturer's subsidiary," he says the lawyer of the injured company Mihaela Dimitrova.

Because of the practice to use subcontractors, part of the amount without hesitation is translated into the new account.

"Eventually they tell us that from now on, the bill in which to receive money is another, again a subsidiary, again the Chinese producer," Dimitrova said.

This made two more payments. The total amount reaches $ 28,000.

"The email from which we receive these messages is absolutely identical to the one from the manufacturer. They use exactly the same terms that the manufacturer himself uses with us, "the lawyer added.

Until the case unfolds, it comes when a real Chinese partner manages to open an e-mail with a paid payment. He then finds that the last 4 digits of his account have changed.

In China, police refused to investigate the case because of the many computer crimes. In our country, the GDBOP has admitted that the discovery of perpetrators is almost impossible.

"If there is a change in the circumstances of communication with the company - either for payment or for communication - there must be clear-cut steps to follow. The victim should have another channel of communication, "explains Pavel Georgiev, the secretary of the Association of Certified Ethical Hackers.

The Association of Certified Ethical Hackers admits that the chance for the company to return the money in practice is zero. Immediate change of passwords and regular staff training are the most effective measures to combat cyberbullying, experts say.

28 khil. dolara e zagubila bŭlgarska firma, zaradi probiv v elektronnata ĭ poshta. Khakerite „udarili” pŭrvo biznes partn’orite im v Kitaĭ. Sled tova sŭzdali identichna na tyakhnata bankova smetka. Taka, kompaniyata prevezhdala pari, koito obache otivali pri izmamnitsite. V sredata na yuli advokat Mikhaela Dimitrova poluchila obazhdane ot partn’ori na predstavlyavanata ot neya firma. Druzhestvoto se zanimava s onlaĭn tŭrgoviya na kozmetichni produkti, a chast ot stokite idvat ot Aziya. „Kitaĭskiyat proizvoditel izprashta imeĭl do bŭlgarskiya tŭrgovets i s informatsiya, che v sluchaya sa blokirani smetkite na kitaĭskiya kontragent i se dava ukazaniya plashtaneto v razmer na 30 % depozit, da postŭpi po druga firmena smetka, sobstvenost na dŭshterna firma na kitaĭskiya proizvoditel”, razkazva advokatŭt na postradaloto druzhestvo Mikhaela Dimitrova. Zaradi nalozhenata praktika da se izpolzvat podizpŭlniteli, chast ot sumata bez kolebanie se prevezhda po novata smetka. „V kraĭna smetka ni informirat, che ottuk natatŭk smetkata, v koyato tryabva da se poluchavat pari e druga, otnovo na dŭshterno druzhestvo, otnovo na kitaĭskiya proizvoditel”, utochnyava Dimitrova. Taka se osŭshtestveni oshte dve plashtaniya. Obshtata suma dostiga 28 khil. dolara. „Imeĭlŭt, ot koĭto poluchavame tezi sŭobshteniya e absolyutno identichen s tozi na proizvoditelya. Izpolzvat absolyutno sŭshtite izrazi, koito samiyat proizvoditel izpolzva s nas”, dobavya advokatŭt. Do razplitaneto na sluchaya se stiga, kogato istinskiyat partn’or ot Kitaĭ uspyava da otvori edno elektronno pismo s prilozheno platezhno. Togava ustanovyava, che poslednite 4 tsifri ot smetkata mu sa promeneni. V Kitaĭ politsiyata otkazala da razsledva sluchaya zaradi mnogoto na broĭ kompyutŭrni prestŭpleniya. U nas ot GDBOP priznali, che otkrivaneto na izvŭrshitelite e pochti nevŭzmozhno. „Pri promyana na dadeni obstoyatelstva za komunikatsiya sŭs sŭotvetnata firma – bilo za plashtane ili za komunikatsiya, tryabva da ima yasno razpisani stŭpki, koito da se sledvat. Zhertvata bi sledvalo da se obŭrne po drug kanal za komunikatsiya”, obyasnyava sekretaryat na Asotsiatsiya na sertifitsiranite etichni khakeri Pavel Georgiev. Ot Asotsiatsiyata na sertifitsiranite etichni khakeri priznavat, che shansŭt firmata da si vŭrne parite na praktika e nulev. Nezabavna smyana na parolite i regulyarno obuchenie na personala sa naĭ-efektivnite merki za borba s kiberizmamite, napomnyat eksperti. Show more