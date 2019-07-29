Bulgarian Company Lost $ 28,000 due to a Breakthrough in its E-mail
$ 28,000 were lost by a Bulgarian company because of a break in its email. The hackers hit their business partners in China first. Then created identical to their bank account. Thus, the company translates money, but they went to the fraudsters.
In the middle of July lawyer Michaela Dimitrova received a call from partners of her represented company. The company is engaged in the online trade of cosmetic products, and some of the goods come from Asia.
"The Chinese producer sent an email to the Bulgarian trader and reported that the Chinese counterparty's accounts were blocked and instructions were given to pay a 30% deposit to another company account owned by a Chinese manufacturer's subsidiary," he says the lawyer of the injured company Mihaela Dimitrova.
Because of the practice to use subcontractors, part of the amount without hesitation is translated into the new account.
"Eventually they tell us that from now on, the bill in which to receive money is another, again a subsidiary, again the Chinese producer," Dimitrova said.
This made two more payments. The total amount reaches $ 28,000.
"The email from which we receive these messages is absolutely identical to the one from the manufacturer. They use exactly the same terms that the manufacturer himself uses with us, "the lawyer added.
Until the case unfolds, it comes when a real Chinese partner manages to open an e-mail with a paid payment. He then finds that the last 4 digits of his account have changed.
In China, police refused to investigate the case because of the many computer crimes. In our country, the GDBOP has admitted that the discovery of perpetrators is almost impossible.
"If there is a change in the circumstances of communication with the company - either for payment or for communication - there must be clear-cut steps to follow. The victim should have another channel of communication, "explains Pavel Georgiev, the secretary of the Association of Certified Ethical Hackers.
The Association of Certified Ethical Hackers admits that the chance for the company to return the money in practice is zero. Immediate change of passwords and regular staff training are the most effective measures to combat cyberbullying, experts say.
In the middle of July lawyer Michaela Dimitrova received a call from partners of her represented company. The company is engaged in the online trade of cosmetic products, and some of the goods come from Asia.
"The Chinese producer sent an email to the Bulgarian trader and reported that the Chinese counterparty's accounts were blocked and instructions were given to pay a 30% deposit to another company account owned by a Chinese manufacturer's subsidiary," he says the lawyer of the injured company Mihaela Dimitrova.
Because of the practice to use subcontractors, part of the amount without hesitation is translated into the new account.
"Eventually they tell us that from now on, the bill in which to receive money is another, again a subsidiary, again the Chinese producer," Dimitrova said.
This made two more payments. The total amount reaches $ 28,000.
"The email from which we receive these messages is absolutely identical to the one from the manufacturer. They use exactly the same terms that the manufacturer himself uses with us, "the lawyer added.
Until the case unfolds, it comes when a real Chinese partner manages to open an e-mail with a paid payment. He then finds that the last 4 digits of his account have changed.
In China, police refused to investigate the case because of the many computer crimes. In our country, the GDBOP has admitted that the discovery of perpetrators is almost impossible.
"If there is a change in the circumstances of communication with the company - either for payment or for communication - there must be clear-cut steps to follow. The victim should have another channel of communication, "explains Pavel Georgiev, the secretary of the Association of Certified Ethical Hackers.
The Association of Certified Ethical Hackers admits that the chance for the company to return the money in practice is zero. Immediate change of passwords and regular staff training are the most effective measures to combat cyberbullying, experts say.
- » Bulgarian Authorities Disrupt Crime Group for Trafficking Migrants, Women Exploitation
- » At Least Three People Were Killed as Gunman Opened Fire at One of California's Biggest Food Festivals
- » Four People Will Be Accused of Tax Evasion after the Operations in Dobrich, Varna and Sofia
- » More than 3 kg of Gold and Silver Jewels Were Detaied at "Kapitan Andreevo"
- » A New Hacker Attack against the Commission for Personal Data Protection Was Prevented
- » Bulgarian Driver Who Was Transporting Illegal Immigrants Was Arrested in Italy