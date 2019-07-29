Higher Prices For TOL System in Serbia

New prices for crossing the highways in Serbia come into force today. The increase in TOL system is 12 per cent and was announced a few months ago. Thus, for the Belgrade-Nis section, the car will pay 900 dinars, instead of 800 as before.



Taxes to be paid for crossing the motorways on the territory of the Republic of Serbia are increasing by 12 per cent today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. For the sections most commonly used by Bulgarian citizens, the fees are as follows:

From Caribrod to Nis - 210 dinars (1.78 euros)

From Belgrade to Nis - 900 dinars (7.65 euros)

From Niš to Presevo - 600 dinars (EUR 5.10)

From Belgrade to Shid - 410 dinars (3.48 euros)

From Novi Sad to Belgrade - 240 dinars (2 euros)

From Belgrade to Subotica - 630 dinars (5.35 euros)



Charges can be paid in dinars, euro or bank cards. The ministry reminds Bulgarian citizens that control of the average speed, which is 130 km / h on the motorways in Serbia, continues to be done by measuring the time from point to point of payment of the TOL taxes, Besides controlling the average speed, Serbian police authorities use mobile radars as well as unmarked police cars equipped with cameras that capture violations.