The Repair of Bulgaria Boulevard Should End in Mid-September

With a delay of a week the repair of the southern canvas of Bulgaria Boulevard in the section between ''Geshov'' Boulevard and ''Cherni Vrah'' boulevard in Sofia was completed. At the moment, the repair works on Bulgaria Boulevard are carried out in the north canvas.

Sofia Deputy Mayor Doncho Barbalov commented that the entire boulevard will be renovated in the coming years. The current project must end in mid-September.

On the roadway of the boulevard there is a special network that strengthens the road's stability. Finally, road markings will be placed.

At the moment, the bridge of ''Vitosha'' Boulevard and ''Bulgaria'' is being repaired, and the repair of the "Bulgaria" to Vitosha is forthcoming.

The repairs of the bridge on ''Alexander Malinov'' Boulevard and on ''Lincoln'' Boulevard are moving in time.

