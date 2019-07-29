The Prime Minister Met with the President of the International Wrestling Federation

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov held a meeting with the president of the International Wrestling Federation Nenad Lalovic, the government's press service announced. They discussed the development of martial sports in Bulgaria.



In recent years our country has taken the place among the world's leading forces in the world wrestling, and at the last European championship the Bulgarian athletes retreated only to the wrestlers of Ukraine. For four years, the state has allocated additional funds to develop the female wrestling. As an incentive for the most successful sport, Bulgaria organizes every year a World or European Wrestling Championship for different age groups.

Nenad Lalovic will be a special guest at the World Wrestling Championship for Cadets, which will be held in Arena Armeec Hall from 29 July to 4 August. For the organization of the championship, the Ministry of Youth and Sport has allocated funds amounting to BGN 350,000.

Next year Bulgaria will host the latest Olympic qualification for Tokyo 2020.

During the meeting, Bulgaria's candidacy to host the World Wrestling Championships for Men and Women in 2023 was also discussed, which also has the status of an Olympic qualification for the Paris Games in 2024.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers was attended by Minister of Youth and Sport Krasen Kralev, Bulgarian Olympic Committee President Stefka Kostadinova, Secretary General of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee and President of the Legal and Ethical Commission of the International Wrestling Federation Belcho Goranov and the President of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation Hristo Marinov.