From today, humanity lives on an eco-credit because it has already used all of the planet's natural resources this year. This is two months earlier than 20 years ago, according to a calculation of the non-governmental organization Global Footprint Network.

Now humanity uses natural resources 1.75 times faster than ecosystem recovery capacity, scientists warn.

The ways in which natural resources are used are very different in each country: Qatar, for example, exhausted its resources for the whole year in just 42 days, and Indonesia for 342.

If all of us live like the French, we will need 2.7 planets, and if we take the consumption of the Americans, we will need 5 planets to meet the needs of mankind, according to the Global Footprint Network.

Scientists are clear that in order to shift the day of exhaustion of resources by December 31, the main way is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. They also calculate that if we reduce the emissions by 50%, we can earn 93 days a year or shift the day of exhaustion by October.