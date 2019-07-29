Morocco - the Most Preferred Destination For Summer 2019 (GALLERY)
The North African country attracts millions of tourists for its beautiful beaches, warm climate and oriental culture
Morocco remains one of the most desirable destinations for the summer of 2019.
The North African country attracts millions of tourists for its beautiful beaches, warm climate and oriental culture. Morocco impresses with the authentic small streets of Marrakech and Fes and Casablanca amazes with its nightlife, boutiques of world-famous designers and endless beach stripes.
The amazing culture of the country and the beautiful markets, buildings and yards, see in the following pictures.
