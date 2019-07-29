Morocco - the Most Preferred Destination For Summer 2019 (GALLERY)

The North African country attracts millions of tourists for its beautiful beaches, warm climate and oriental culture

The North African country attracts millions of tourists for its beautiful beaches, warm climate and oriental culture. Morocco impresses with the authentic small streets of Marrakech and Fes and Casablanca amazes with its nightlife, boutiques of world-famous designers and endless beach stripes.

The amazing culture of the country and the beautiful markets, buildings and yards.