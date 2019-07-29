Athens Introduces Additional Control Over ASF in Bulgaria and Romania

Greece has introduced a high level of vigilance and border control with Bulgaria to prevent the spread of African swine fever, the BNR said.

The Agrarian Ministry, as well as all food control services, are paying close attention to the spread of African swine fever in Bulgaria and Romania.

The Minister of Agriculture in Athens held an extraordinary meeting with farmers on measures to prevent the spread of the disease in Greece. The areas close to the border with Bulgaria are under strong control. It is absolutely forbidden to import pork, checks at border checkpoints are permanent.

The Agrarian Ministry in Athens informs that the Bulgarian authorities, together with the European Commission Emergency Action Team, apply all measures to locate outbreaks of plague.