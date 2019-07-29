In Vidin There Was a Signal of an African Swine Fever in a Private Property

The Regional Food Safety Directorate in Vidin received a signal of a a pig with African swine fever in a private property. The necessary samples have been taken and the results are now expected.

The euthanasia of the pigs in two of the pigs complexes in Russe continues. Two thirds of the animals were killed in the village of Nikolovo, and in the village of Brushlen half.

Today, the euthanasia of the pigs in the pig farm in the village of Golyamo Vranovo, Rousse had to begin. At the end of last week, the samples for African plague produced a positive result. Enterprise managers, however, insist on repeat sampling.

In the pig farm in the village of Yudelnik the samples taken from dead wild pigs are negative, but today the results of live animals will become clear. A state of emergency was also declared a Dobrich district. By August 5, farmers will either have to slaughter the pigs in their yards or wait for the arrival of the experts.